Yonhap news advisory for Wedbesday, Feb. 5

All Headlines 09:19 February 05, 2020

The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.

General

-- Second day of S. Korea's entry ban on foreigners from Hubei

-- Universities postpone graduation ceremonies, reopening after winter vacation due to virus outbreak

-- Trump's State of the Union address

Economy & Finance

-- Follow-up stories on new coronavirus

-- Impact of new coronavirus on chip, display makers
(END)

