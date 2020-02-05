Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Wednesday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:10 February 05, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 5 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul -3/-12 Sunny 0

Incheon -4/-9 Sunny 0

Suwon -2/-10 Sunny 0

Cheongju -1/-8 Sunny 0

Daejeon 00/-8 Sunny 0

Chuncheon -1/-12 Sunny 0

Gangneung 01/-5 Sunny 0

Jeonju 02/-6 Sunny 0

Gwangju 01/-4 Sunny 10

Jeju 04/03 Cloudy 20

Daegu 02/-5 Sunny 0

Busan 05/-2 Sunny 0

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!