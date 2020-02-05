China provides 23,000 tons of petroleum to N. Korea in 2019

Go to Contents Go to Navigation
SEOUL, Feb. 5 (Yonhap) -- China provided around 23,000 tons of oil to North Korea last year, a U.N. report showed Wednesday, amid global sanctions restricting the supply of petroleum products to the regime.

According to the report the U.N. Security Council posted on its website, China provided 22,739 tons of petroleum products to the North last year.

China's monthly provision of oil to the North ranged from 478 tons to 3,117 tons, the report showed.

Corresponding figures for Russia, another major trade partner for the North, were not available.

Under the UNSC's Resolution 2397 adopted in 2017 after the North's missile provocation, a ceiling is placed on the annual amount of oil that can be offered or sold to North Korea at 500,000 barrels, which is equivalent to some 60,000-65,000 tons.

