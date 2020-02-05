(LEAD) S. Korea reports 2 more cases of novel coronavirus, total now at 18
(ATTN: UPDATES with more details throughout)
SEOUL, Feb. 5 (Yonhap) -- South Korea on Wednesday confirmed two more cases of novel coronavirus infection, bringing the total to 18, with one of the latest cases involving a patient who had returned from Singapore.
The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said the 17th patient is a 38-year-old South Korean man who recently visited Singapore for work and came into contact with a Malaysian who has since tested positive for the virus. He visited a clinic on Tuesday and was confirmed to have contracted the illness.
The 18th person is a 21-year-old Korean woman who is the daughter of the 16th patient and was in quarantine when she tested positive for the virus.
The public health agency said earlier that it has quarantined 129 people to test for the novel coronavirus and is checking 1,318 who came into contact with an infected person for signs of the illness.
yonngong@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
CONNECT, BTS art project lands in Seoul ahead of album release
-
2
(LEAD) (Yonhap Feature) New coronavirus changes everyday life in S. Korea
-
3
BTS overtakes Justin Bieber's longest dominance record on Billboard's Social 50 chart
-
4
Police to arrest potential patients who refuse to be quarantined
-
5
(LEAD) Hong Sang-soo's new film included in Berlin fest competition lineup
-
1
(LEAD) Moon vows all-out efforts against new coronavirus, warns against fake news
-
2
Daewoo E&C set to bag US$500 mln deal from Mozambique
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korea reports 12th confirmed case of novel coronavirus
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korea to bar foreigners from Hubei as cases rise sharply
-
5
(3rd LD) S. Korea reports 3 more cases of novel coronavirus, total now at 15
-
1
Digital maps help S. Koreans track new coronavirus
-
2
(2nd LD) S. Korea reports 16th confirmed case of novel coronavirus
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea reports 16th confirmed case of novel coronavirus
-
4
S. Korea to test all people with symptoms of novel coronavirus
-
5
(5th LD) S. Korean tests positive for virus after Bangkok trip, total now at 16