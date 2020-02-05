Go to Contents Go to Navigation

SKC 2019 net profit down 49.6 pct. to 71.1 bln won

All Headlines 10:00 February 05, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 5 (Yonhap) -- SKC Ltd. on Wednesday reported its 2019 net profit of 71.1 billion won (US$ 59.9 million), down 49.6 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the year was 155.1 billion won, down 22.9 percent from the previous year, the company said in a regulatory filing. Annual revenue fell 8.2 percent to 2.53 trillion won.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!