Hyundai E&C bags US$2.8 bln deal from Panama
SEOUL, Feb. 5 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co. said Wednesday that its consortium has clinched a US$2.81 billion deal to build a metro line in Panama.
Under the deal with Metro de Panama S.A., the consortium will build a 25-kilometer-long metro line with 14 stations that will run from Panama City to the capital's west. The construction is expected to take 54 months, according to the South Korean builder.
It is Hyundai E&C's first deal in the Central American country.
Hyundai E&C said it has a 51-percent stake in the project while POSCO Engineering & Construction and Hyundai Engineering Co. have 29-percent and 20-percent stakes in the project, respectively.
entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
CONNECT, BTS art project lands in Seoul ahead of album release
-
2
(LEAD) (Yonhap Feature) New coronavirus changes everyday life in S. Korea
-
3
BTS overtakes Justin Bieber's longest dominance record on Billboard's Social 50 chart
-
4
Police to arrest potential patients who refuse to be quarantined
-
5
(LEAD) Hong Sang-soo's new film included in Berlin fest competition lineup
-
1
(LEAD) Moon vows all-out efforts against new coronavirus, warns against fake news
-
2
Daewoo E&C set to bag US$500 mln deal from Mozambique
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korea reports 12th confirmed case of novel coronavirus
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korea to bar foreigners from Hubei as cases rise sharply
-
5
(3rd LD) S. Korea reports 3 more cases of novel coronavirus, total now at 15
-
1
Digital maps help S. Koreans track new coronavirus
-
2
(2nd LD) S. Korea reports 16th confirmed case of novel coronavirus
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea reports 16th confirmed case of novel coronavirus
-
4
S. Korea to test all people with symptoms of novel coronavirus
-
5
(5th LD) S. Korean tests positive for virus after Bangkok trip, total now at 16