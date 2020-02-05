Online shopping hits record high in December
SEJONG, Feb. 5 (Yonhap) -- The total value of online shopping in South Korea reached a record high in December, government data showed Wednesday, in the latest sign that a growing number of South Koreans are using computers and mobile devices to shop.
Total online transactions reached 12.5 trillion won (US$10.5 billion) in the month, up 17.6 percent from a year earlier, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.
The reading was the highest since January 2001, when the statistics office started collecting data on online shopping.
In December, sales of electronic goods and computers rose 9.7 percent on-year to 1.2 trillion won and demand for clothes gained 11.6 percent to 1.4 trillion won.
Purchases made through smartphones, tablets and other mobile gadgets soared 22.7 percent on-year to a record 8.2 trillion won, accounting for 65.6 percent of all online sales in December.
South Korea is one of the most wired countries in the world, with one of the highest smartphone penetration rates.
For all of 2019, the total value of online shopping in South Korea rose 18.3 percent on-year to 134.5 trillion won, according to the data.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
CONNECT, BTS art project lands in Seoul ahead of album release
-
2
(LEAD) (Yonhap Feature) New coronavirus changes everyday life in S. Korea
-
3
BTS overtakes Justin Bieber's longest dominance record on Billboard's Social 50 chart
-
4
Police to arrest potential patients who refuse to be quarantined
-
5
(LEAD) Hong Sang-soo's new film included in Berlin fest competition lineup
-
1
(LEAD) Moon vows all-out efforts against new coronavirus, warns against fake news
-
2
Daewoo E&C set to bag US$500 mln deal from Mozambique
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korea reports 12th confirmed case of novel coronavirus
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korea to bar foreigners from Hubei as cases rise sharply
-
5
(3rd LD) S. Korea reports 3 more cases of novel coronavirus, total now at 15
-
1
Digital maps help S. Koreans track new coronavirus
-
2
(2nd LD) S. Korea reports 16th confirmed case of novel coronavirus
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea reports 16th confirmed case of novel coronavirus
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea reports 2 more cases of novel coronavirus, total now at 18
-
5
(5th LD) S. Korean tests positive for virus after Bangkok trip, total now at 16