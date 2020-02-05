Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Amorepacific 2019 net income down 37.2 pct. to 210.4 bln won

13:44 February 05, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 5 (Yonhap) -- Amorepacific Corp. on Wednesday reported its 2019 net profit of 210.4 billion won (US$ 176.9 million), down 37.2 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the year fell 11.2 percent on-year to 427.8 billion won. Annual revenue increased 5.7 percent to 5.58 trillion won.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
