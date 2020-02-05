Cold snap grips S. Korea
SEOUL, Feb. 5 (Yonhap) -- This winter's strongest cold wave hit the country Wednesday, with the windchill plunging to minus 11 C in the capital.
That temperature, registered at 7:57 a.m. in Seoul, marks the lowest since November last year, according to the national weather agency.
The cold wave hit other regions, with the temperature in Incheon, west of Seoul, also falling to this winter's lowest of minus 10.4 C at 7:49 a.m.
Temperatures in the metropolitan area and Gangwon Province dropped to the lowest measured in the January-February period, reaching minus 9.9 C in Suwon, just south of Seoul, and minus 10.7 C in Gangneung on the east coast.
The southern region was relatively unaffected by the cold spell, with temperatures in Busan and Gwangju reaching 1.1 C and minus 3.2 C, respectively.
The weather agency forecast the cold wave to extend to Thursday.
mlee@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) (Yonhap Feature) New coronavirus changes everyday life in S. Korea
-
2
BTS overtakes Justin Bieber's longest dominance record on Billboard's Social 50 chart
-
3
Police to arrest potential patients who refuse to be quarantined
-
4
(LEAD) Hong Sang-soo's new film included in Berlin fest competition lineup
-
5
Hong Sang-soo's new film included in Berlin fest competition lineup
-
1
(LEAD) Moon vows all-out efforts against new coronavirus, warns against fake news
-
2
(2nd LD) S. Korea reports 16th confirmed case of novel coronavirus
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korea reports 12th confirmed case of novel coronavirus
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korea to bar foreigners from Hubei as cases rise sharply
-
5
(3rd LD) S. Korea reports 3 more cases of novel coronavirus, total now at 15
-
1
Digital maps help S. Koreans track new coronavirus
-
2
(2nd LD) S. Korea reports 16th confirmed case of novel coronavirus
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea reports 2 more cases of novel coronavirus, total now at 18
-
4
(5th LD) S. Korean tests positive for virus after Bangkok trip, total now at 16
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea reports 16th confirmed case of novel coronavirus