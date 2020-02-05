Public facilities in capital area closed temporarily to stop spread of coronavirus
SEOUL, Feb. 5 (Yonhap) -- An increasing number of public and welfare facilities in Seoul and the surrounding Gyeonggi Province have been halting operations amid growing fears over the spread of the new coronavirus, officials said Wednesday.
Songpa Ward in southeastern Seoul, for instance, has suspended all culture, sports and hobby programs offered by its 27 community centers for residents and temporarily closed all senior citizen centers in its district, they said.
The ward has also instructed all libraries and welfare facilities in its jurisdiction not to run extra programs for residents for the time being.
Beginning Wednesday, Dobong Ward in northern Seoul halted the operations of about 80 public facilities frequented by many residents, including welfare centers, libraries, community centers and culture centers.
Gangbuk Ward in northern Seoul has decided to temporarily close a public sports center and a culture information library until Feb. 15, while 60 public facilities in Yeongdeungpo Ward in southern Seoul will be shut until Feb. 16.
The Seoul Human Resources Development Center in Seocho Ward in southern Seoul has decided not to rent its sports facilities, including soccer field and tennis court, to citizens for about one month.
Other wards in Seoul are reportedly mulling similar temporary closures of public and welfare facilities to help stop the spread of the viral disease.
In addition, almost all wards in the capital have been regularly conducting disinfection operations at their community centers and public facilities.
Goyang, a Gyeonggi Province city on the northern outskirts of Seoul, said it will close eight of its municipal welfare centers until next Monday. A variety of culture programs and fitness centers run by the welfare centers used to be very popular with Goyang residents.
Goyang's welfare centers had provided free face masks and sanitizer to its users and monitored their body temperatures prior to the municipality's decision Tuesday to shut their operations.
Almost all other cities in Gyeonggi, including Suwon, Seongnam, Siheung and Gunpo, have taken similar measures, including the temporary closure of public facilities, to help prevent the spread of the virus.
ycm@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) (Yonhap Feature) New coronavirus changes everyday life in S. Korea
-
2
BTS overtakes Justin Bieber's longest dominance record on Billboard's Social 50 chart
-
3
Police to arrest potential patients who refuse to be quarantined
-
4
(LEAD) Hong Sang-soo's new film included in Berlin fest competition lineup
-
5
Hong Sang-soo's new film included in Berlin fest competition lineup
-
1
(LEAD) Moon vows all-out efforts against new coronavirus, warns against fake news
-
2
(2nd LD) S. Korea reports 16th confirmed case of novel coronavirus
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korea reports 12th confirmed case of novel coronavirus
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korea to bar foreigners from Hubei as cases rise sharply
-
5
(3rd LD) S. Korea reports 3 more cases of novel coronavirus, total now at 15
-
1
Digital maps help S. Koreans track new coronavirus
-
2
(2nd LD) S. Korea reports 16th confirmed case of novel coronavirus
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea reports 2 more cases of novel coronavirus, total now at 18
-
4
(5th LD) S. Korean tests positive for virus after Bangkok trip, total now at 16
-
5
(2nd LD) Additional case confirmed after trip to Singapore, total at 18 in S. Korea