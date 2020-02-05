Duty-free shops to reopen this week after virus disinfection
By Kim Han-joo
SEOUL, Feb. 5 (Yonhap) -- Several South Korean duty-free shops that temporarily shut down after people infected with Wuhan coronavirus visited them will reopen later this week, their operators said Wednesday.
Shilla Duty Free, one of the country's leading duty-free stores, on Sunday closed its two outlets in central Seoul and on the southern resort island of Jeju after they were each visited by a victim of the pneumonia-like virus.
The shops will open their doors again on Friday after disinfection operations to prevent possible contagion have been completed, officials said.
The Seoul store is normally open until 9:00 p.m., but starting on Friday, it will shut at 6:00 p.m., while the Jeju outlet will be open between 9:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m., according to Shilla Duty Free.
Lotte Duty Free, another major player, also shut down its outlet on Jeju Island late Sunday after it was confirmed that another Chinese person with the coronavirus had visited the outlet last month.
The branch will reopen on Friday with its business hours shortened to 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
South Korea has confirmed a total of 18 cases of the new coronavirus.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) (Yonhap Feature) New coronavirus changes everyday life in S. Korea
-
2
BTS overtakes Justin Bieber's longest dominance record on Billboard's Social 50 chart
-
3
Police to arrest potential patients who refuse to be quarantined
-
4
(LEAD) Hong Sang-soo's new film included in Berlin fest competition lineup
-
5
Hong Sang-soo's new film included in Berlin fest competition lineup
-
1
(LEAD) Moon vows all-out efforts against new coronavirus, warns against fake news
-
2
(2nd LD) S. Korea reports 16th confirmed case of novel coronavirus
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korea reports 12th confirmed case of novel coronavirus
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korea to bar foreigners from Hubei as cases rise sharply
-
5
(3rd LD) S. Korea reports 3 more cases of novel coronavirus, total now at 15
-
1
Digital maps help S. Koreans track new coronavirus
-
2
(2nd LD) S. Korea reports 16th confirmed case of novel coronavirus
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea reports 2 more cases of novel coronavirus, total now at 18
-
4
(5th LD) S. Korean tests positive for virus after Bangkok trip, total now at 16
-
5
(2nd LD) Additional case confirmed after trip to Singapore, total at 18 in S. Korea