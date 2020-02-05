Shinhan Financial Group 2019 net profit up 13.9 pct. to 3.64 tln won
All Headlines 15:38 February 05, 2020
SEOUL, Feb. 5 (Yonhap) -- Shinhan Financial Group Co. on Wednesday reported its 2019 net profit of 3.64 trillion won (US$ 3.1 billion), up 13.9 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 5.04 trillion won in operating profit for the year, compared with 4.49 trillion from the previous year. Annual sales rose 24.1 percent to 43.86 trillion won.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
