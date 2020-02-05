KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Feb. 5 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
TONGYANG 1,090 0
Daesang 20,850 DN 50
SBC 12,400 DN 150
Hyundai M&F INS 22,700 UP 100
DB HiTek 28,300 DN 850
CJ 84,000 DN 700
JWPHARMA 28,150 UP 200
LGInt 12,250 0
DongkukStlMill 4,980 UP 75
Hanwha 22,000 0
HankookShellOil 285,000 DN 5,000
BukwangPharm 14,000 UP 100
ILJIN MATERIALS 52,000 DN 300
TaekwangInd 900,000 DN 14,000
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP13100 UP150
KiaMtr 39,400 DN 850
SsangyongCement 4,940 DN 15
KAL 26,000 UP 250
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,720 UP 140
LG Corp. 72,200 UP 700
SsangyongMtr 1,845 DN 50
BoryungPharm 13,650 DN 50
L&L 13,600 0
NamyangDairy 401,000 DN 4,500
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 55,100 DN 100
ShinhanGroup 39,250 UP 350
HITEJINRO 30,650 DN 150
Yuhan 220,000 DN 500
SLCORP 16,850 UP 150
CJ LOGISTICS 143,000 UP 1,500
DOOSAN 62,400 UP 900
DaelimInd 82,500 UP 800
LOTTE Fine Chem 38,050 DN 300
HYUNDAI STEEL 27,850 UP 200
Shinsegae 272,500 DN 500
Nongshim 231,500 UP 500
SGBC 32,250 DN 250
Hyosung 69,900 DN 300
LotteChilsung 123,500 0
LOTTE 33,950 DN 450
