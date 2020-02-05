KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
AK Holdings 29,650 DN 250
Binggrae 54,100 UP 500
GCH Corp 19,500 DN 100
HyundaiMtr 124,000 0
AmoreG 68,500 DN 5,500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 10,000 DN 50
POSCO 214,500 UP 500
SPC SAMLIP 73,200 DN 1,200
SAMSUNG SDS 193,000 DN 1,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 30,350 DN 150
KUMHOTIRE 3,770 DN 30
DB INSURANCE 44,200 UP 800
SamsungElec 59,500 UP 600
NHIS 11,100 0
SK Discovery 23,700 UP 250
LS 39,450 UP 100
GC Corp 119,500 DN 1,500
GS E&C 28,850 UP 300
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 28,850 DN 300
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 314,000 UP 6,000
KPIC 96,300 DN 400
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 6,890 UP 80
SKC 58,900 UP 900
SKNetworks 5,050 UP 120
ORION Holdings 15,200 DN 50
LotteFood 349,500 DN 1,000
NEXENTIRE 7,800 DN 130
CHONGKUNDANG 92,500 DN 700
KCC 201,000 UP 6,000
KISWire 17,800 UP 300
SKCHEM 66,800 UP 7,000
Donga Socio Holdings 92,100 DN 1,700
SK hynix 97,700 UP 600
Youngpoong 608,000 DN 5,000
HyundaiEng&Const 38,550 0
SamsungF&MIns 207,500 UP 3,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 26,450 DN 300
Kogas 32,850 UP 900
S&T MOTIV 43,150 UP 4,350
SKTelecom 225,000 DN 1,500
