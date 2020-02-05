AK Holdings 29,650 DN 250

Binggrae 54,100 UP 500

GCH Corp 19,500 DN 100

HyundaiMtr 124,000 0

AmoreG 68,500 DN 5,500

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 10,000 DN 50

POSCO 214,500 UP 500

SPC SAMLIP 73,200 DN 1,200

SAMSUNG SDS 193,000 DN 1,000

KOREA AEROSPACE 30,350 DN 150

KUMHOTIRE 3,770 DN 30

DB INSURANCE 44,200 UP 800

SamsungElec 59,500 UP 600

NHIS 11,100 0

SK Discovery 23,700 UP 250

LS 39,450 UP 100

GC Corp 119,500 DN 1,500

GS E&C 28,850 UP 300

HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 28,850 DN 300

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 314,000 UP 6,000

KPIC 96,300 DN 400

MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 6,890 UP 80

SKC 58,900 UP 900

SKNetworks 5,050 UP 120

ORION Holdings 15,200 DN 50

LotteFood 349,500 DN 1,000

NEXENTIRE 7,800 DN 130

CHONGKUNDANG 92,500 DN 700

KCC 201,000 UP 6,000

KISWire 17,800 UP 300

SKCHEM 66,800 UP 7,000

Donga Socio Holdings 92,100 DN 1,700

SK hynix 97,700 UP 600

Youngpoong 608,000 DN 5,000

HyundaiEng&Const 38,550 0

SamsungF&MIns 207,500 UP 3,000

HANALL BIOPHARMA 26,450 DN 300

Kogas 32,850 UP 900

S&T MOTIV 43,150 UP 4,350

SKTelecom 225,000 DN 1,500

