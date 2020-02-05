KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
GS Retail 40,800 UP 1,300
Ottogi 502,000 UP 3,500
IlyangPharm 23,250 UP 300
DaeduckElec 8,980 DN 120
MERITZ SECU 3,760 UP 110
HtlShilla 89,000 DN 700
Hanmi Science 32,350 DN 50
SamsungElecMech 131,000 DN 3,000
Hanssem 75,800 UP 1,400
KSOE 110,000 DN 4,000
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 17,200 UP 50
OCI 54,800 UP 200
LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 49,700 DN 1,200
KorZinc 387,500 UP 5,500
SamsungHvyInd 6,420 DN 100
SYC 41,900 DN 100
HyundaiMipoDock 40,200 DN 800
IS DONGSEO 28,400 UP 50
S-Oil 75,200 UP 1,800
LG Innotek 152,000 DN 3,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 197,500 UP 6,500
HYUNDAI WIA 42,650 0
KumhoPetrochem 66,200 DN 200
Mobis 227,000 DN 2,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 33,050 UP 350
HDC HOLDINGS 9,960 DN 40
S-1 90,200 UP 900
Hanchem 110,000 UP 500
DWS 25,150 DN 150
UNID 41,800 DN 500
KEPCO 25,450 UP 200
SamsungSecu 35,350 UP 450
HyundaiElev 60,500 DN 800
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 29,950 DN 600
Hanon Systems 10,550 UP 100
SK 237,000 UP 4,500
DAEKYO 5,570 DN 120
GKL 18,500 DN 100
Handsome 27,300 DN 100
WJ COWAY 86,500 0
(MORE)
-
1
(LEAD) (Yonhap Feature) New coronavirus changes everyday life in S. Korea
-
2
BTS overtakes Justin Bieber's longest dominance record on Billboard's Social 50 chart
-
3
Police to arrest potential patients who refuse to be quarantined
-
4
(LEAD) Hong Sang-soo's new film included in Berlin fest competition lineup
-
5
Hong Sang-soo's new film included in Berlin fest competition lineup
-
1
(LEAD) Moon vows all-out efforts against new coronavirus, warns against fake news
-
2
(2nd LD) S. Korea reports 16th confirmed case of novel coronavirus
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korea reports 12th confirmed case of novel coronavirus
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korea to bar foreigners from Hubei as cases rise sharply
-
5
(3rd LD) S. Korea reports 3 more cases of novel coronavirus, total now at 15
-
1
Digital maps help S. Koreans track new coronavirus
-
2
(2nd LD) S. Korea reports 16th confirmed case of novel coronavirus
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea reports 2 more cases of novel coronavirus, total now at 18
-
4
(5th LD) S. Korean tests positive for virus after Bangkok trip, total now at 16
-
5
(2nd LD) Additional case confirmed after trip to Singapore, total at 18 in S. Korea