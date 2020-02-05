KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
LOTTE SHOPPING 114,000 DN 1,500
IBK 10,600 UP 50
KorElecTerm 37,200 UP 50
NamhaeChem 7,780 0
DONGSUH 16,250 UP 50
BGF 5,060 UP 40
SamsungEng 16,350 DN 300
SAMSUNG C&T 110,500 DN 500
PanOcean 3,925 DN 65
SAMSUNG CARD 35,900 0
CheilWorldwide 21,050 DN 150
KT 24,950 UP 150
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL202000 DN11000
LG Uplus 13,300 UP 150
SAMSUNG LIFE 68,500 UP 200
KT&G 92,700 UP 1,100
DHICO 5,460 UP 20
LG Display 15,900 DN 100
Kangwonland 26,750 DN 50
NAVER 181,500 UP 1,000
Kakao 163,000 DN 1,500
NCsoft 657,000 UP 1,000
DSME 24,000 DN 300
DSINFRA 4,835 DN 85
DWEC 4,425 UP 5
Donga ST 93,000 DN 200
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 16,500 0
CJ CheilJedang 241,500 UP 2,000
DongwonF&B 224,500 UP 8,500
KEPCO KPS 36,700 UP 100
LGH&H 1,302,000 UP 33,000
LGCHEM 382,000 UP 2,500
KEPCO E&C 19,050 DN 200
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 75,800 UP 1,200
HALLA HOLDINGS 40,050 DN 300
HYUNDAI ROTEM 14,600 UP 50
LGELECTRONICS 65,200 UP 100
Celltrion 164,500 DN 3,000
Huchems 19,150 DN 250
DAEWOONG PHARM 116,500 DN 2,000
