KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5

All Headlines 15:41 February 05, 2020

HYUNDAIDEPTST 77,600 DN 700
KIH 65,500 DN 800
LOTTE Himart 25,850 DN 50
GS 45,100 DN 200
CJ CGV 28,500 0
HYUNDAILIVART 10,850 0
LIG Nex1 28,100 UP 150
Fila Holdings 43,300 UP 200
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 141,000 DN 4,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 34,300 UP 900
HANWHA LIFE 2,075 UP 25
AMOREPACIFIC 182,000 DN 15,000
LF 14,650 DN 50
FOOSUNG 8,780 DN 140
JW HOLDINGS 5,470 UP 60
SK Innovation 134,000 UP 6,000
POONGSAN 21,200 UP 300
KBFinancialGroup 44,200 UP 700
Hansae 14,800 UP 50
LG HAUSYS 48,150 UP 350
Youngone Corp 29,500 DN 550
KOLON IND 42,450 UP 250
HanmiPharm 281,500 DN 2,500
BNK Financial Group 6,940 UP 30
emart 109,500 DN 500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY287 50 0
KOLMAR KOREA 44,300 UP 300
CUCKOO 103,500 DN 1,500
COSMAX 70,700 DN 600
MANDO 34,000 UP 250
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 490,000 DN 2,500
INNOCEAN 74,100 UP 800
Doosan Bobcat 30,200 UP 150
Netmarble 90,600 DN 1,300
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S265000 DN5000
ORION 103,000 0
BGF Retail 160,000 DN 1,500
HDC-OP 20,150 DN 200
HYOSUNG HEAVY 22,950 UP 350
WooriFinancialGroup 10,250 UP 100
(END)

