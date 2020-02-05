Navy worker quarantined after contact with coronavirus patient
SEOUL, Feb. 5 (Yonhap) -- A civilian worker for the Navy has been quarantined after having a meal with a confirmed coronavirus patient, the defense ministry said Wednesday.
On Jan. 25, the man affiliated with a naval unit and his family members ate together with the 38-year-old patient who tested positive for the new coronavirus Wednesday, according to the ministry.
Upon receiving a related notice, his unit immediately put him in isolation at the unit and had six of his colleagues who shared the same office be quarantined at their residences.
None of the seven have shown any symptoms, the ministry said.
As the country's 17th confirmed case of the virus, the patient visited Singapore on business late last month and came into contact with a Malaysian who later turned out to be infected with the potentially deadly virus.
As of Wednesday, South Korea has 18 confirmed cases. No cases have been reported among service personnel.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) (Yonhap Feature) New coronavirus changes everyday life in S. Korea
-
2
BTS overtakes Justin Bieber's longest dominance record on Billboard's Social 50 chart
-
3
Police to arrest potential patients who refuse to be quarantined
-
4
(LEAD) Hong Sang-soo's new film included in Berlin fest competition lineup
-
5
Hong Sang-soo's new film included in Berlin fest competition lineup
-
1
(LEAD) Moon vows all-out efforts against new coronavirus, warns against fake news
-
2
(2nd LD) S. Korea reports 16th confirmed case of novel coronavirus
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korea reports 12th confirmed case of novel coronavirus
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korea to bar foreigners from Hubei as cases rise sharply
-
5
(3rd LD) S. Korea reports 3 more cases of novel coronavirus, total now at 15
-
1
Digital maps help S. Koreans track new coronavirus
-
2
(2nd LD) S. Korea reports 16th confirmed case of novel coronavirus
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea reports 2 more cases of novel coronavirus, total now at 18
-
4
(5th LD) S. Korean tests positive for virus after Bangkok trip, total now at 16
-
5
(2nd LD) Additional case confirmed after trip to Singapore, total at 18 in S. Korea