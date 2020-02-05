Go to Contents Go to Navigation

HDC Holdings 2019 net income down 70.2 pct. to 278 bln won

16:25 February 05, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 5 (Yonhap) -- HDC Holdings Co. on Wednesday reported its 2019 net income of 278 billion won (US$ 233.3 million), down 70.2 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the year rose 37.4 percent on-year to 131.1 billion won. Annual revenue increased 4.4 percent to 1.61 trillion won.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)

