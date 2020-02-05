Deputy FM holds talks with Myanmarese counterpart on bilateral ties
SEOUL, Feb. 5 (Yonhap) -- Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Kim Gunn met with his Myanmarese counterpart Wednesday and discussed bilateral ties and other issues of mutual concern, the foreign ministry said.
In his meeting with Soe Han, permanent secretary at Myanmar's foreign ministry, Kim expressed pleasure that the bilateral relationship has improved to another level since the leaders of the two countries made trips to each other's countries last year.
President Moon Jae-in paid a state visit to the Southeast Asian nation in September, and Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi traveled to the southern city of Busan in November for the South Korea-ASEAN summit.
Noting that South Koreans' trips to Myanmar sharply increased last year since Myanmar renewed the visa-waiver program, the two sides held out hopes for more people-to-people exchanges to take place going forward.
They also agreed to actively cooperate to move various development projects forward that are currently under way, including the construction of an industrial complex in Yangon.
In Wednesday's talks, Kim also thanked his counterpart for Myanmar's continued support for Seoul's peace efforts toward denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, according to the ministry.
