Poongsan 2019 net income down 71.6 pct. to 17.6 bln won

All Headlines 16:58 February 05, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 5 (Yonhap) -- Poongsan Corp. on Wednesday reported its 2019 net profit of 17.6 billion won (US$ 14.8 million), down 71.6 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the year fell 61.7 percent on-year to 41.1 billion won. Annual revenue decreased 11.6 percent to 2.45 trillion won.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)

