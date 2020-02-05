Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea reports 1 more case of novel coronavirus, 19 in total

19:55 February 05, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 5 (Yonhap) -- South Korea on Wednesday confirmed one more case of the novel coronavirus, bringing the total here to 19.

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said a 36-year-old South Korean man who returned from Singapore after a business trip from Jan. 18-23 tested positive for the contagious virus.

The latest case came as the country reported two more cases earlier in the day.

The country's 17th virus-infected patient is a South Korean man who also visited Singapore and came into contact with an infected Malaysian who tested positive for the virus.
