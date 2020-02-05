Busan to offer medical supplies to China to help fight epidemic
BUSAN, Feb. 5 (Yonhap) -- Busan will offer 300 million won (US$253,000) worth of emergency assistance to its eight partner cities and provinces in China to help combat the deadly new coronavirus, the southeastern port city said Wednesday.
The city plans to send face masks, latex gloves, protective suits, safety goggles and medical gowns to the cities of Beijing, Shanghai, Tianjin, Shenzhen, Chongqing and Guangzhou and the provinces of Shanxi and Guangdong, the city hall said.
Earlier this week, South Korea delivered 1.5 million masks and more than 120,000 items of protective clothing and goggles to Wuhan, the Chinese city at the center of the epidemic, according to the foreign ministry.
China is the top trading partner of Busan, making up 14.9 percent of the city's exports and 28.3 percent of its imports.
julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) (Yonhap Feature) New coronavirus changes everyday life in S. Korea
-
2
BTS overtakes Justin Bieber's longest dominance record on Billboard's Social 50 chart
-
3
3.2 magnitude quake hits southern city
-
4
St. Louis pitcher Kim Kwang-hyun blocking out noise ahead of 'rookie' MLB season
-
5
(URGENT) S. Korea to bar foreign nationals who visited Hubei Province
-
1
(LEAD) Moon vows all-out efforts against new coronavirus, warns against fake news
-
2
(2nd LD) S. Korea reports 16th confirmed case of novel coronavirus
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korea reports 12th confirmed case of novel coronavirus
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korea to bar foreigners from Hubei as cases rise sharply
-
5
(3rd LD) S. Korea reports 3 more cases of novel coronavirus, total now at 15
-
1
(LEAD) S. Korea reports 2 more cases of novel coronavirus, total now at 18
-
2
Digital maps help S. Koreans track new coronavirus
-
3
(2nd LD) S. Korea reports 16th confirmed case of novel coronavirus
-
4
(2nd LD) Additional case confirmed after trip to Singapore, total at 18 in S. Korea
-
5
(5th LD) S. Korean tests positive for virus after Bangkok trip, total now at 16