Korean-language dailies

-- Growing concern over how to manage infections from 3rd countries (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Two confirmed coronavirus cases come from Singapore, suspicions raised over hole in quarantine network in Asia (Kookmin Daily)

-- Another infection among visitors in 3rd countries, while focusing only on China visitors (Donga llbo)

-- Fears grow over infection via 3rd countries, while focusing only on China (Seoul Shinmun)

-- 'Cooperation system among academy, gov't should be strengthened against coronavirus' (Segye Times)

-- Primary defense line of hospitals in danger (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Mom, daughter patients in Gwangju contacted 272 people, concerns grow over 2nd MERS nightmare coming from hospital (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Public health center refuses infection tests for people from Thailand (Hankyoreh)

-- Two cases confirmed after visiting Singapore, concerns grow over 3rd country infections (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Alarm bells over 3rd country infection, colleges to postpone new semester up to 4 weeks (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Supply chain paralysis stemming from China to continue for over 2 weeks (Korea Economic Daily)

