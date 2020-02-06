(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Feb. 6)

Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae continues to react recklessly to the alleged intervention of the Blue House in the Ulsan mayoral election in 2018. Following a massive reshuffle of prosecutors, obstruction of their investigations into the case, and an order to downsize their indictments, she went so far as to refuse to make public the full indictments of people close to President Moon Jae-in. She defied the 15-year-old statutory requirement for the ministry to deliver such information to the National Assembly because, she claimed, it is a "wrong practice."