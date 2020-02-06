Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Navy worker tests negative for coronavirus despite contact with patient

All Headlines 08:28 February 06, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 6 (Yonhap) -- A civilian worker for the Navy tested negative for the new coronavirus but will remain quarantined until after the incubation period, the defense ministry said Thursday.

The Navy worker was put into isolation and underwent a coronavirus test after a 38-year-old man he ate together with last month was confirmed Wednesday to have the virus, according to the ministry.

Six other Navy personnel, who shared the same office with him, were also quarantined.

"He tested negative (for the coronavirus)," the ministry said, adding that he will continue to be quarantined in consideration of the incubation period.

None of the seven have shown any symptoms, the ministry said, adding that the test results for the six colleagues will be available soon.

As the country's 17th confirmed case of the virus, the patient visited Singapore on business late last month and came into contact with a Malaysian who later turned out to be infected with the potentially deadly virus.

As of early Thursday, South Korea has 23 confirmed cases. No cases have been reported among service personnel.

Thermal cameras are installed at the entrance of Jangchung Arena in Seoul on Feb. 5, 2020, as South Korea confirmed four more cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the total here to 23. (Yonhap)

graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#coronavirus
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!