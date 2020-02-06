Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Thursday's weather forecast

February 06, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 06 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 01/-12 Sunny 0

Incheon -1/-9 Sunny 0

Suwon 02/-11 Sunny 0

Cheongju 02/-9 Sunny 0

Daejeon 04/-10 Sunny 10

Chuncheon 03/-14 Sunny 0

Gangneung 02/-7 Sunny 60

Jeonju 03/-8 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 05/-7 Cloudy 20

Jeju 05/01 Sunny 20

Daegu 04/-8 Sunny 10

Busan 07/-4 Cloudy 20

