Seoul stocks open higher on U.S. gains, efforts to stop coronavirus
SEOUL, Feb. 6 (Yonhap) -- Seoul stocks opened higher Thursday, taking a cue from overnight gains on Wall Street on strong U.S. economic data and hopes for containment of the new coronavirus.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 20.77 points, or 1 percent, to 2,186.40 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
Strong U.S. jobs data in January and China's plan to stabilize its financial markets with a cash injection, and the country's stimulus measures to support growth, helped ease risk sentiment, analysts said.
They said news reports on possible vaccines for the virus also buoyed investor sentiment, though the World Health Organization said there are no proven treatments.
Foreigners continued to buy local stocks and institutions turned net buyers, underpinning the KOSPI index. Foreigners and institutions bought a combined 33 billion won (US$28 million) worth of stocks, offsetting 32 billion won stocks sold by individuals.
Since the outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan late last year, the new coronavirus has killed over 560 and infected more than 20,000 people in China as of Thursday and reached 24 countries, including the U.S.
South Korea had reported 23 confirmed coronavirus cases as of Thursday.
Large-cap stocks advanced across the board.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics Co. rose 0.8 percent, No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix Inc. climbed 0.8 percent, top carmaker Hyundai Motor Co. gained 3.2 percent and leading steelmaker POSCO was up 4.2 percent.
Among decliners, leading chemical firm LG Chem Ltd. fell 2.2 percent, and cosmetics firm AmorePacific Corp. fell 1.4 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,183.40 won against the U.S. dollar, up 8.10 won from the previous session's close.
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) (Yonhap Feature) New coronavirus changes everyday life in S. Korea
-
2
BTS overtakes Justin Bieber's longest dominance record on Billboard's Social 50 chart
-
3
St. Louis pitcher Kim Kwang-hyun blocking out noise ahead of 'rookie' MLB season
-
4
(URGENT) S. Korea to bar foreign nationals who visited Hubei Province
-
5
Gov't to run 24-hour information service for foreigners
-
1
Digital maps help S. Koreans track new coronavirus
-
2
(6th LD) 3 more virus cases bring S. Korea's total to 19, two confirmed after trip to Singapore
-
3
(2nd LD) S. Korea reports 16th confirmed case of novel coronavirus
-
4
(LEAD) (Yonhap Feature) New coronavirus changes everyday life in S. Korea
-
5
(3rd LD) S. Korea reports 12th confirmed case of novel coronavirus
-
1
(LEAD) S. Korea reports 2 more cases of novel coronavirus, total now at 18
-
2
U.S. flies two surveillance aircraft on apparent mission to monitor N. Korea
-
3
(6th LD) 3 more virus cases bring S. Korea's total to 19, two confirmed after trip to Singapore
-
4
(LEAD) Gov't urges universities to postpone start of spring semester as coronavirus spreads
-
5
(2nd LD) Additional case confirmed after trip to Singapore, total at 18 in S. Korea