Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Yonhap news advisory for Thursday, Feb. 6

All Headlines 09:49 February 06, 2020

The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.

General

-- PM to preside over pan-gov't meeting over new coronavirus

-- Gov't to temporarily ease regulations on use of plastic goods over virus concerns

-- FM's press conference

-- S. Korea-Japan working-level talks on wartime forced labor

Economy & Finance

-- Follow-up stories on new coronavirus

-- S. Korea's current account surplus for December
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!