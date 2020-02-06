Yonhap news advisory for Thursday, Feb. 6
The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.
General
-- PM to preside over pan-gov't meeting over new coronavirus
-- Gov't to temporarily ease regulations on use of plastic goods over virus concerns
-- FM's press conference
-- S. Korea-Japan working-level talks on wartime forced labor
Economy & Finance
-- Follow-up stories on new coronavirus
-- S. Korea's current account surplus for December
(END)
