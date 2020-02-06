(LEAD) Defense chief attends defense expo in India, seeks ways to boost arms industry ties
(ATTN: ADDS more details in last 4 paras, photo)
SEOUL, Feb. 6 (Yonhap) -- Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo met with Indian officials and discussed ways to boost cooperation in the arms industry while attending a defense expo held in the South Asian country, his office said Thursday.
The DEFEXPO 2020, one of Asia's largest defense expos, kicked off Wednesday for a run until Sunday in the Indian city of Lucknow, bringing together some 700 companies from around 30 countries, including 12 South Korean firms.
On its sidelines, Jeong met with Yogi Adityanath, chief minister of the state of Uttar Pradesh, on Wednesday and was briefed on the regional government's project to build a special zone for defense industries to attract foreign companies.
"The two sides exchanged opinions on supportive measures by India for South Korean companies if they operate there, such as tax incentives," the ministry said in a release, adding that they vowed efforts to make the special zone serve as a chance to develop mutually beneficial relations in terms of arms industries.
Jeong also visited booths set up by South Korean companies, such as Hanwha Defense Systems Corps. and LIG Nex1 Co., and exchanged opinions with officials on how to promote exports to India.
Hanwha displayed a real-sized model of the K-30 anti-aircraft defense system, named Biho, which is one of the most promising export items to India.
In 2018, the Indian Army selected the Biho system as the sole candidate for acquisition. But the project has been delayed after Russia, another bidder for the project, has raised questions over the bidding process, according to arms procurement agency officials.
On the sidelines of the exhibition, Jeong also held bilateral talks with his Oman counterpart, Sayyid Badr Bin Saud, as well as with his United Arab Emirates counterpart, Mohammad Ahmed Al Bowardi, and discussed pending issues of mutual concern, according to the ministry.
In New Delhi on Wednesday, Minister Jeong held an event for Indian veterans who took part in the 1950-53 Korean War, as well as their family members and descendants, to express gratitude for their role.
"I will firmly safeguard peace that was built upon the sacrifice of veterans and further promote peace based upon mighty defense power," Jeong said.
He is also scheduled to visit India's 60th Parachute Field Ambulance Platoon, which was dispatched to the Korean Peninsula upon the outbreak of the war. The unit with 627 medics took care of around 220,000 soldiers and civilians, according to the ministry.
Jeong is to return home Thursday after wrapping up his four-day official visit to India.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) (Yonhap Feature) New coronavirus changes everyday life in S. Korea
-
2
BTS overtakes Justin Bieber's longest dominance record on Billboard's Social 50 chart
-
3
St. Louis pitcher Kim Kwang-hyun blocking out noise ahead of 'rookie' MLB season
-
4
(URGENT) S. Korea to bar foreign nationals who visited Hubei Province
-
5
Gov't to run 24-hour information service for foreigners
-
1
Digital maps help S. Koreans track new coronavirus
-
2
(6th LD) 3 more virus cases bring S. Korea's total to 19, two confirmed after trip to Singapore
-
3
(2nd LD) S. Korea reports 16th confirmed case of novel coronavirus
-
4
(LEAD) (Yonhap Feature) New coronavirus changes everyday life in S. Korea
-
5
(3rd LD) S. Korea reports 12th confirmed case of novel coronavirus
-
1
(LEAD) S. Korea reports 2 more cases of novel coronavirus, total now at 18
-
2
U.S. flies two surveillance aircraft on apparent mission to monitor N. Korea
-
3
(6th LD) 3 more virus cases bring S. Korea's total to 19, two confirmed after trip to Singapore
-
4
(LEAD) Gov't urges universities to postpone start of spring semester as coronavirus spreads
-
5
(2nd LD) Additional case confirmed after trip to Singapore, total at 18 in S. Korea