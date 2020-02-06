Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Korean builders' overseas orders hit 13-year low in 2019

All Headlines 10:46 February 06, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 6 (Yonhap) -- Overseas orders won by South Korean construction companies hit the lowest point in 13 years in 2019 due mainly to slowing orders from the Middle East, the construction ministry said Thursday.

The combined overseas orders by the builders came to US$22.3 billion last year, down 31 percent from 2018, marking the lowest since 2006, when the combined overseas orders by the builders stood at $16.4 billion, according to the ministry.

For decades, oil-rich Middle Eastern countries have been the largest market for South Korean builders. Still, the local builders have also tried to diversify their business in Africa, Southeast Asia and Latin American markets in recent years.

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said South Korean builders secured a cumulative $10 billion in overseas orders this year through Wednesday, up more than eightfold from the same period of last year.

This undated photo provided by Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co. shows an ethane recovery plant construction site in Saudi Arabia. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#overseas orders #construction
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!