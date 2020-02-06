Korean builders' overseas orders hit 13-year low in 2019
SEOUL, Feb. 6 (Yonhap) -- Overseas orders won by South Korean construction companies hit the lowest point in 13 years in 2019 due mainly to slowing orders from the Middle East, the construction ministry said Thursday.
The combined overseas orders by the builders came to US$22.3 billion last year, down 31 percent from 2018, marking the lowest since 2006, when the combined overseas orders by the builders stood at $16.4 billion, according to the ministry.
For decades, oil-rich Middle Eastern countries have been the largest market for South Korean builders. Still, the local builders have also tried to diversify their business in Africa, Southeast Asia and Latin American markets in recent years.
The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said South Korean builders secured a cumulative $10 billion in overseas orders this year through Wednesday, up more than eightfold from the same period of last year.
entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) (Yonhap Feature) New coronavirus changes everyday life in S. Korea
-
2
BTS overtakes Justin Bieber's longest dominance record on Billboard's Social 50 chart
-
3
St. Louis pitcher Kim Kwang-hyun blocking out noise ahead of 'rookie' MLB season
-
4
(URGENT) S. Korea to bar foreign nationals who visited Hubei Province
-
5
Gov't to run 24-hour information service for foreigners
-
1
Digital maps help S. Koreans track new coronavirus
-
2
(6th LD) 3 more virus cases bring S. Korea's total to 19, two confirmed after trip to Singapore
-
3
(2nd LD) S. Korea reports 16th confirmed case of novel coronavirus
-
4
(LEAD) (Yonhap Feature) New coronavirus changes everyday life in S. Korea
-
5
(3rd LD) S. Korea reports 12th confirmed case of novel coronavirus
-
1
(LEAD) S. Korea reports 2 more cases of novel coronavirus, total now at 18
-
2
U.S. flies two surveillance aircraft on apparent mission to monitor N. Korea
-
3
(6th LD) 3 more virus cases bring S. Korea's total to 19, two confirmed after trip to Singapore
-
4
(LEAD) Gov't urges universities to postpone start of spring semester as coronavirus spreads
-
5
(2nd LD) Additional case confirmed after trip to Singapore, total at 18 in S. Korea