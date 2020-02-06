S. Korea revs up coronavirus response amid concerns over further spread
SEOUL, Feb. 6 (Yonhap) -- South Korea said Thursday that it will heighten preparedness and response to curb further spread of the new coronavirus as the country added four more confirmed cases.
The risk of domestic transmission of the novel coronavirus is on the rise, as a steady increase in confirmed cases in the country is feared to lead to further spread of the illness here, according to the health ministry.
As of Thursday, the country has reported 23 cases of the virus, with four cases added in a single day. Community transmission is defined as people becoming infected while going about their everyday lives.
South Korea has been placing those who had come in contact with infected patients in self-quarantine.
The ministry said it is critical for regional health authorities to strengthen quarantine measures so that people who have been infected are checked.
The country has set up 532 screening clinics across the country so people who feel sick can be examined separately from other sick people.
yonngong@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) (Yonhap Feature) New coronavirus changes everyday life in S. Korea
-
2
BTS overtakes Justin Bieber's longest dominance record on Billboard's Social 50 chart
-
3
St. Louis pitcher Kim Kwang-hyun blocking out noise ahead of 'rookie' MLB season
-
4
(URGENT) S. Korea to bar foreign nationals who visited Hubei Province
-
5
Gov't to run 24-hour information service for foreigners
-
1
Digital maps help S. Koreans track new coronavirus
-
2
(6th LD) 3 more virus cases bring S. Korea's total to 19, two confirmed after trip to Singapore
-
3
(2nd LD) S. Korea reports 16th confirmed case of novel coronavirus
-
4
(LEAD) (Yonhap Feature) New coronavirus changes everyday life in S. Korea
-
5
(3rd LD) S. Korea reports 12th confirmed case of novel coronavirus
-
1
(LEAD) S. Korea reports 2 more cases of novel coronavirus, total now at 18
-
2
U.S. flies two surveillance aircraft on apparent mission to monitor N. Korea
-
3
(LEAD) Gov't urges universities to postpone start of spring semester as coronavirus spreads
-
4
(6th LD) 3 more virus cases bring S. Korea's total to 19, two confirmed after trip to Singapore
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea reports 4 more cases of novel coronavirus, total now at 23