Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering posts net loss of 26.2 bln won in Q4

All Headlines 13:32 February 06, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 6 (Yonhap) -- Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. on Thursday reported its fourth-quarter net loss of 26.2 billion won (US$ 22.2 million), remaining in the red compared with a year ago.

Operating profit for the October-December period last year was 169.9 billion, compared with a loss of 246.4 billion won a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 16.8 percent to 4.34 trillion won.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!