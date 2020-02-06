Hyundai Mipo Dockyard swings to red in Q4
SEOUL, Feb. 6 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co. on Thursday reported its fourth-quarter net loss of 6.1 billion won (US$5.2 million), swinging from a profit of 9.8 billion won a year earlier.
Operating income for the October-December period last year was 10.8 billion won, up 40 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales fell 0.2 percent to 726.2 billion won.
The operating profit was 51.0 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
