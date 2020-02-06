Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hyundai Mipo Dockyard 2019 net income down 49.3 pct. to 61.2 bln won

All Headlines 14:05 February 06, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 6 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co. on Thursday reported its 2019 net profit of 61.2 billion won (US$ 51.9 million), down 49.3 percent from a year earlier.

Operating profit for the year was 92.6 billion won, up 30.6 percent on-year, the company said in a regulatory filing. Annual sales rose 24.6 percent to 2.99 trillion won.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!