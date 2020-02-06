Schools suspend classes after coronavirus cases confirmed
SEOUL, Feb. 6 (Yonhap) -- Five schools in eastern Seoul suspended classes Thursday in an emergency measure to help curb the spread of the new coronavirus.
Four elementary schools and one middle school in the Songpa Ward and nearby Gangdong Ward districts closed following a report that South Korea's 19th confirmed patient with the virus resides in Songpa.
A total of 42 schools in Seoul's northeastern districts of Seongbuk Ward and Jungnang Ward that are within 1 kilometer of where the confirmed patient had stayed also entered a weeklong forced hiatus of classes earlier in the day.
The move comes after the Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education ordered schools within 1 kilometer of confirmed patients' routes to suspend classes.
The Ministry of Education has also advised universities to postpone the new school term by up to four weeks as part of precautionary measures.
On Thursday, South Korea reported four more cases of infection, bringing the number of confirmed cases to 23.
mlee@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) (Yonhap Feature) New coronavirus changes everyday life in S. Korea
-
2
BTS overtakes Justin Bieber's longest dominance record on Billboard's Social 50 chart
-
3
St. Louis pitcher Kim Kwang-hyun blocking out noise ahead of 'rookie' MLB season
-
4
(URGENT) S. Korea to bar foreign nationals who visited Hubei Province
-
5
Gov't to run 24-hour information service for foreigners
-
1
Digital maps help S. Koreans track new coronavirus
-
2
(6th LD) 3 more virus cases bring S. Korea's total to 19, two confirmed after trip to Singapore
-
3
(LEAD) (Yonhap Feature) New coronavirus changes everyday life in S. Korea
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korea reports 16th confirmed case of novel coronavirus
-
5
(3rd LD) S. Korea reports 12th confirmed case of novel coronavirus
-
1
(LEAD) S. Korea reports 2 more cases of novel coronavirus, total now at 18
-
2
U.S. flies two surveillance aircraft on apparent mission to monitor N. Korea
-
3
(LEAD) Gov't urges universities to postpone start of spring semester as coronavirus spreads
-
4
(6th LD) 3 more virus cases bring S. Korea's total to 19, two confirmed after trip to Singapore
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea reports 4 more cases of novel coronavirus, total now at 23