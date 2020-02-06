Returning IZ*ONE's new album tops pre-order charts in S. Korea, Japan
SEOUL, Feb. 6 (Yonhap) -- "Bloom*Iz," an upcoming full-length album by K-pop girl band IZ*ONE, topped major album pre-order charts in South Korea and Japan this week in the run-up to the band's official return this month.
The album, set for official release on Feb. 17, stood atop Japan's Tower Records chart for online album pre-orders as of Tuesday, according to the band's management agency, Off the Record.
The album also came atop or stayed high on the album pre-order charts by major online record distributors in South Korea such as Yes24, Interpark or Hottracks this week.
The new album marks the 12-member girl band's return to the K-pop scene following a three-month hiatus.
The Korean and Japanese band initially planned to released "Bloom*Iz" in November last year, but it postponed the release and suspended its music career after channel Mnet's "Produce" audition show came under a police investigation over vote-fixing charges.
IZ*ONE debuted in 2018 through the show's third season.
The upcoming album will put the band's activities back in full swing, with their debut performance of the new album, set for the evening of Feb. 17, to be broadcast live on Mnet, YouTube and Facebook.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) (Yonhap Feature) New coronavirus changes everyday life in S. Korea
-
2
BTS overtakes Justin Bieber's longest dominance record on Billboard's Social 50 chart
-
3
St. Louis pitcher Kim Kwang-hyun blocking out noise ahead of 'rookie' MLB season
-
4
(URGENT) S. Korea to bar foreign nationals who visited Hubei Province
-
5
Gov't to run 24-hour information service for foreigners
-
1
Digital maps help S. Koreans track new coronavirus
-
2
(6th LD) 3 more virus cases bring S. Korea's total to 19, two confirmed after trip to Singapore
-
3
(LEAD) (Yonhap Feature) New coronavirus changes everyday life in S. Korea
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korea reports 16th confirmed case of novel coronavirus
-
5
(3rd LD) S. Korea reports 12th confirmed case of novel coronavirus
-
1
(LEAD) S. Korea reports 2 more cases of novel coronavirus, total now at 18
-
2
U.S. flies two surveillance aircraft on apparent mission to monitor N. Korea
-
3
(LEAD) Gov't urges universities to postpone start of spring semester as coronavirus spreads
-
4
(6th LD) 3 more virus cases bring S. Korea's total to 19, two confirmed after trip to Singapore
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea reports 4 more cases of novel coronavirus, total now at 23