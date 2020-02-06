KB Financial Group 2019 net income up 8.2 pct. to 3.31 tln won
All Headlines 15:37 February 06, 2020
SEOUL, Feb. 6 (Yonhap) -- KB Financial Group Inc. on Thursday reported its 2019 net income of 3.31 trillion won (US$ 2.8 billion), up 8.2 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 4.49 trillion won in operating profit for the year, compared with 4.26 trillion from the previous year. Annual revenue rose 11.8 percent to 46.96 trillion won.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)
