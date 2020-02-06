Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KB Financial Group 2019 net income up 8.2 pct. to 3.31 tln won

All Headlines 15:37 February 06, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 6 (Yonhap) -- KB Financial Group Inc. on Thursday reported its 2019 net income of 3.31 trillion won (US$ 2.8 billion), up 8.2 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 4.49 trillion won in operating profit for the year, compared with 4.26 trillion from the previous year. Annual revenue rose 11.8 percent to 46.96 trillion won.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!