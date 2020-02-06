Go to Contents Go to Navigation

SEOUL, Feb. 6 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.

Donga Socio Holdings 93,900 UP 1,800
LotteFood 360,500 UP 11,000
NEXENTIRE 8,000 UP 200
CHONGKUNDANG 94,200 UP 1,700
KCC 209,500 UP 8,500
AmoreG 69,900 UP 1,400
HyundaiMtr 132,000 UP 8,000
SK hynix 100,500 UP 2,800
Youngpoong 625,000 UP 17,000
HyundaiEng&Const 40,700 UP 2,150
SamsungF&MIns 211,000 UP 3,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 27,500 UP 1,050
Kogas 33,400 UP 550
Hanwha 23,100 UP 1,100
DB HiTek 28,800 UP 500
CJ 86,000 UP 2,000
JWPHARMA 28,650 UP 500
HankookShellOil 291,000 UP 6,000
BukwangPharm 14,450 UP 450
ILJIN MATERIALS 51,700 DN 300
TaekwangInd 917,000 UP 17,000
SsangyongCement 4,995 UP 55
KAL 27,000 UP 1,000
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,990 UP 270
LG Corp. 74,200 UP 2,000
SsangyongMtr 1,905 UP 60
BoryungPharm 14,250 UP 600
L&L 13,700 UP 100
NamyangDairy 415,000 UP 14,000
LOTTE Fine Chem 39,200 UP 1,150
HYUNDAI STEEL 29,600 UP 1,750
Shinsegae 287,000 UP 14,500
Nongshim 236,500 UP 5,000
KISWire 18,650 UP 850
SGBC 33,800 UP 1,550
Hyosung 74,300 UP 4,400
LOTTE 35,150 UP 1,200
AK Holdings 30,350 UP 700
Binggrae 54,500 UP 400
GCH Corp 19,950 UP 450
(MORE)

