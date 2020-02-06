KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
Ottogi 533,000 UP 31,000
IlyangPharm 23,700 UP 450
DaeduckElec 9,270 UP 290
MERITZ SECU 3,880 UP 120
HtlShilla 95,000 UP 6,000
Hanmi Science 34,100 UP 1,750
SamsungElecMech 135,500 UP 4,500
Hanssem 77,100 UP 1,300
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 18,550 UP 1,350
OCI 58,900 UP 4,100
LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 50,800 UP 1,100
KorZinc 420,500 UP 33,000
SamsungHvyInd 6,850 UP 430
SYC 43,450 UP 1,550
HyundaiMipoDock 43,600 UP 3,400
IS DONGSEO 29,550 UP 1,150
S-Oil 77,800 UP 2,600
LG Innotek 156,000 UP 4,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 213,000 UP 15,500
HYUNDAI WIA 44,700 UP 2,050
KumhoPetrochem 70,900 UP 4,700
Mobis 234,000 UP 7,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 34,250 UP 1,200
HDC HOLDINGS 10,550 UP 590
S-1 91,100 UP 900
Hanchem 110,500 UP 500
DWS 26,350 UP 1,200
UNID 42,500 UP 700
KEPCO 25,550 UP 100
SamsungSecu 36,700 UP 1,350
SKTelecom 229,000 UP 4,000
S&T MOTIV 42,000 DN 1,150
HyundaiElev 62,200 UP 1,700
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 30,500 UP 550
Hanon Systems 10,900 UP 350
SK 242,500 UP 5,500
DAEKYO 5,590 UP 20
GKL 19,200 UP 700
Handsome 27,750 UP 450
WJ COWAY 89,500 UP 3,000
(MORE)
-
1
(LEAD) (Yonhap Feature) New coronavirus changes everyday life in S. Korea
-
2
BTS overtakes Justin Bieber's longest dominance record on Billboard's Social 50 chart
-
3
St. Louis pitcher Kim Kwang-hyun blocking out noise ahead of 'rookie' MLB season
-
4
(URGENT) S. Korea to bar foreign nationals who visited Hubei Province
-
5
Gov't to run 24-hour information service for foreigners
-
1
Digital maps help S. Koreans track new coronavirus
-
2
(6th LD) 3 more virus cases bring S. Korea's total to 19, two confirmed after trip to Singapore
-
3
(LEAD) (Yonhap Feature) New coronavirus changes everyday life in S. Korea
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korea reports 16th confirmed case of novel coronavirus
-
5
(3rd LD) S. Korea reports 12th confirmed case of novel coronavirus
-
1
(LEAD) S. Korea reports 2 more cases of novel coronavirus, total now at 18
-
2
U.S. flies two surveillance aircraft on apparent mission to monitor N. Korea
-
3
(LEAD) Gov't urges universities to postpone start of spring semester as coronavirus spreads
-
4
(6th LD) 3 more virus cases bring S. Korea's total to 19, two confirmed after trip to Singapore
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea reports 4 more cases of novel coronavirus, total now at 23