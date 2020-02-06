LOTTE SHOPPING 117,000 UP 3,000

IBK 10,900 UP 300

KorElecTerm 39,650 UP 2,450

NamhaeChem 8,130 UP 350

DONGSUH 16,500 UP 250

BGF 5,180 UP 120

SamsungEng 17,150 UP 800

SAMSUNG C&T 115,500 UP 5,000

PanOcean 4,145 UP 220

SAMSUNG CARD 38,350 UP 2,450

CheilWorldwide 21,650 UP 600

KT 25,450 UP 500

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL209000 UP7000

LG Uplus 13,500 UP 200

SAMSUNG LIFE 70,400 UP 1,900

KT&G 92,900 UP 200

DHICO 5,590 UP 130

LG Display 16,600 UP 700

Kangwonland 27,650 UP 900

NAVER 181,500 0

Kakao 166,000 UP 3,000

NCsoft 670,000 UP 13,000

DSME 25,750 UP 1,750

DSINFRA 5,020 UP 185

DWEC 4,810 UP 385

Donga ST 96,200 UP 3,200

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 16,950 UP 450

CJ CheilJedang 247,000 UP 5,500

DongwonF&B 226,000 UP 1,500

KEPCO KPS 37,400 UP 700

LGH&H 1,354,000 UP 52,000

LGCHEM 382,000 0

KEPCO E&C 19,700 UP 650

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 76,800 UP 1,000

HALLA HOLDINGS 41,350 UP 1,300

HYUNDAI ROTEM 15,050 UP 450

LGELECTRONICS 66,800 UP 1,600

Celltrion 172,500 UP 8,000

Huchems 19,600 UP 450

DAEWOONG PHARM 120,500 UP 4,000

