KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
LOTTE SHOPPING 117,000 UP 3,000
IBK 10,900 UP 300
KorElecTerm 39,650 UP 2,450
NamhaeChem 8,130 UP 350
DONGSUH 16,500 UP 250
BGF 5,180 UP 120
SamsungEng 17,150 UP 800
SAMSUNG C&T 115,500 UP 5,000
PanOcean 4,145 UP 220
SAMSUNG CARD 38,350 UP 2,450
CheilWorldwide 21,650 UP 600
KT 25,450 UP 500
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL209000 UP7000
LG Uplus 13,500 UP 200
SAMSUNG LIFE 70,400 UP 1,900
KT&G 92,900 UP 200
DHICO 5,590 UP 130
LG Display 16,600 UP 700
Kangwonland 27,650 UP 900
NAVER 181,500 0
Kakao 166,000 UP 3,000
NCsoft 670,000 UP 13,000
DSME 25,750 UP 1,750
DSINFRA 5,020 UP 185
DWEC 4,810 UP 385
Donga ST 96,200 UP 3,200
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 16,950 UP 450
CJ CheilJedang 247,000 UP 5,500
DongwonF&B 226,000 UP 1,500
KEPCO KPS 37,400 UP 700
LGH&H 1,354,000 UP 52,000
LGCHEM 382,000 0
KEPCO E&C 19,700 UP 650
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 76,800 UP 1,000
HALLA HOLDINGS 41,350 UP 1,300
HYUNDAI ROTEM 15,050 UP 450
LGELECTRONICS 66,800 UP 1,600
Celltrion 172,500 UP 8,000
Huchems 19,600 UP 450
DAEWOONG PHARM 120,500 UP 4,000
