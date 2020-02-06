K League's Incheon hire replacement for cancer-stricken coach
SEOUL, Feb. 6 (Yonhap) -- South Korean football club Incheon United signed former second-division club coach Lim Wan-up as their new bench boss, in place of Yoo Sang-chul, who has been diagnosed with cancer.
Incheon said Lim, 48, has agreed to a one-year deal. Financial terms were not disclosed.
Lim, who coached the K League 2 club Ansan Greeners FC from 2018 to 2019, is taking over from Yoo, who resigned last month to continue his battle against Stage 4 pancreatic cancer. Incheon later named him their honorary head coach.
With Lim at the helm, Ansan finished fifth in the K League 2 last season and gave up the second-fewest goals, with 42 in 36 matches. Lim had been an assistant to Yoo when both were on the bench for Daejeon Citizen in 2011.
A former junior national team standout, Lim had also been an assistant coach for Gyeongnam FC in the K League.
Incheon said he will take over the club at the start of spring training on Friday.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) (Yonhap Feature) New coronavirus changes everyday life in S. Korea
-
2
BTS overtakes Justin Bieber's longest dominance record on Billboard's Social 50 chart
-
3
St. Louis pitcher Kim Kwang-hyun blocking out noise ahead of 'rookie' MLB season
-
4
(URGENT) S. Korea to bar foreign nationals who visited Hubei Province
-
5
Gov't to run 24-hour information service for foreigners
-
1
Digital maps help S. Koreans track new coronavirus
-
2
(6th LD) 3 more virus cases bring S. Korea's total to 19, two confirmed after trip to Singapore
-
3
(LEAD) (Yonhap Feature) New coronavirus changes everyday life in S. Korea
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korea reports 16th confirmed case of novel coronavirus
-
5
(3rd LD) S. Korea reports 12th confirmed case of novel coronavirus
-
1
(LEAD) S. Korea reports 2 more cases of novel coronavirus, total now at 18
-
2
U.S. flies two surveillance aircraft on apparent mission to monitor N. Korea
-
3
(6th LD) 3 more virus cases bring S. Korea's total to 19, two confirmed after trip to Singapore
-
4
(LEAD) Gov't urges universities to postpone start of spring semester as coronavirus spreads
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea reports 4 more cases of novel coronavirus, total now at 23