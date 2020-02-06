Hyundai Department Store Q4 net profit down 6.5 pct. to 76.3 bln won
SEOUL, Feb. 6 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Department Store Co. on Thursday reported its fourth-quarter net profit of 76.3 billion won (US$ 64.7 million), down 6.5 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the October-December period rose 7 percent on-year to 105.6 billion won. Sales increased 15.3 percent to 612.4 billion won.
The operating profit was 4.1 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
