NSC discusses S. Korea's response to coronavirus outbreak
SEOUL, Feb. 6 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's top security officials had discussions Thursday on ways to ward off the outbreak of a new coronavirus, Cheong Wa Dae said.
In a weekly National Security Council (NSC) standing committee meeting, its members also reviewed the actions taken by the international community, especially by a "major country" in the region, in connection with the fast-spreading disease, it added, apparently referring to China, the origin of the virus.
South Korea is monitoring the World Health Organization's related guidelines as well.
Cheong Wa Dae offered no further details in the two-paragraph press release. South Korea had reported 23 confirmed cases as of Thursday afternoon.
The NSC session was presided over by Chung Eui-yong, director of national security at the presidential office.
