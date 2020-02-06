S. Korea advance to final playoff in Olympic women's football qualifying
SEOUL, Feb. 6 (Yonhap) -- South Korea have reached the final stage in their Olympic women's football qualifying campaign.
The Taeguk Ladies advanced to the Asian qualifying playoff for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics on Thursday without even playing in the third round on the southern island of Jeju. In the lone Group A match of the day, Vietnam defeated Myanmar 1-0, a result that ensured Vietnam and South Korea will finish in the top two in the group and compete in the playoff in March.
Myanmar lost to South Korea 7-0 on Monday and have been eliminated from contention.
South Korea and Vietnam, 20th and 32nd in the latest FIFA rankings, will square off at 3 p.m. Sunday with the top seed in Group A on the line.
In the playoff, those two teams will be joined by the top two seeds from Group B, which is made up of Australia, China, Chinese Taipei and Thailand. The two-legged playoff will pit the Group A winner against the Group B runner-up, and the Group B winner against the Group A runner-up, on March 6 and March 11. The two victorious nations will punch their tickets to Tokyo.
Australia and China, ranked seventh and 15th in the world, are favored to come out of Group A.
Women's football made its Olympic debut in 1996, and South Korea have never played at the quadrennial event.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) (Yonhap Feature) New coronavirus changes everyday life in S. Korea
-
2
BTS overtakes Justin Bieber's longest dominance record on Billboard's Social 50 chart
-
3
St. Louis pitcher Kim Kwang-hyun blocking out noise ahead of 'rookie' MLB season
-
4
(URGENT) S. Korea to bar foreign nationals who visited Hubei Province
-
5
Gov't to run 24-hour information service for foreigners
-
1
Digital maps help S. Koreans track new coronavirus
-
2
(6th LD) 3 more virus cases bring S. Korea's total to 19, two confirmed after trip to Singapore
-
3
(LEAD) (Yonhap Feature) New coronavirus changes everyday life in S. Korea
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korea reports 16th confirmed case of novel coronavirus
-
5
(3rd LD) S. Korea reports 12th confirmed case of novel coronavirus
-
1
(LEAD) S. Korea reports 2 more cases of novel coronavirus, total now at 18
-
2
(3rd LD) S. Korea reports 4 more cases of novel coronavirus, total now at 23
-
3
U.S. flies two surveillance aircraft on apparent mission to monitor N. Korea
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korea reports 4 more cases of novel coronavirus, total now at 23
-
5
Schools suspend classes after coronavirus cases confirmed