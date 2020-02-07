Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Feb. 7 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Feb. 7.
Korean-language dailies
-- Those who show symptoms of coronavirus will be subject to tests: health authorities (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- 23rd confirmed coronavirus patient stayed for 4 days in Shinchon, Seoul (Kookmin Daily)
-- 18 out of 23 confirmed coronavirus cases are from Seoul and metropolitan areas (Donga llbo)
-- Coronavirus cases spread at increasing rate (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Coronavirus cases spread fast amid lack of quarantine efforts (Segye Times)
-- Infection of coronavirus possible in apartments, churches, workplaces (Chosun Ilbo)
-- 23rd confirmed virus patient tested positive after 2-week stay in Seoul (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- 23rd confirmed virus patient from Wuhan tested positive after 2-week stay in Seoul (Hankyoreh)
-- Coronavirus cases spread at increasing rate in local communities (Hankook Ilbo)
-- China halves tariffs on US$75 bln of U.S. imports amid coronavirus woes (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Korean Air to sell property, non-core assets for financial health (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Virus infects 4 more in Korea, 2 patients released (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- New coronavirus cases appear at increasing rate (Korea Herald)
-- Korea should brace for more virus infections (Korea Times)
