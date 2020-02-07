Korean-language dailies

-- Those who show symptoms of coronavirus will be subject to tests: health authorities (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- 23rd confirmed coronavirus patient stayed for 4 days in Shinchon, Seoul (Kookmin Daily)

-- 18 out of 23 confirmed coronavirus cases are from Seoul and metropolitan areas (Donga llbo)

-- Coronavirus cases spread at increasing rate (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Coronavirus cases spread fast amid lack of quarantine efforts (Segye Times)

-- Infection of coronavirus possible in apartments, churches, workplaces (Chosun Ilbo)

-- 23rd confirmed virus patient tested positive after 2-week stay in Seoul (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- 23rd confirmed virus patient from Wuhan tested positive after 2-week stay in Seoul (Hankyoreh)

-- Coronavirus cases spread at increasing rate in local communities (Hankook Ilbo)

-- China halves tariffs on US$75 bln of U.S. imports amid coronavirus woes (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Korean Air to sell property, non-core assets for financial health (Korea Economic Daily)

