Friday's weather forecast

SEOUL, Feb. 7 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 03/-7 Cloudy 30

Incheon 02/-6 Cloudy 30

Suwon 02/-7 Cloudy 30

Cheongju 04/-7 Cloudy 30

Daejeon 05/-7 Cloudy 30

Chuncheon 03/-10 Cloudy 40

Gangneung 07/-1 Sunny 0

Jeonju 05/-5 Cloudy 30

Gwangju 07/-3 Sunny 20

Jeju 08/05 Cloudy 20

Daegu 07/-3 Sunny 20

Busan 11/02 Sunny 20

