S. Korea reports 24th confirmed case of novel coronavirus

All Headlines 10:05 February 07, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korea on Friday confirmed another case of novel coronavirus infection, bringing the total here to 24, with the latest case involving a South Korean airlifted from the Chinese capital city of Wuhan last week.

The patient has been in quarantine at a state-run facility in central South Korea.
