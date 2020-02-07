(LEAD) Another evacuee confirmed to be infected, total now at 24
SEOUL, Feb. 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korea on Friday confirmed another case of novel coronavirus infection, bringing the total here to 24, with the latest case involving a South Korean airlifted from the Chinese city of Wuhan last week.
The 28-year-old South Korean man had been in quarantine at a state-run facility in Asan in central South Korea and started to suffer from a sore throat, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).
The patient was transferred to a Seoul hospital, where he is receiving treatment.
Since Jan. 3, the country has tested 1,130 people for the coronavirus, 842 of whom tested negative. A total of 264 people are in isolation over suspected infection.
