Hyundai Rotem wins 360 bln won subway train order in Singapore

All Headlines 09:45 February 07, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 7 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Rotem Co., a South Korean railway system and plant equipment maker, said Friday it has received a subway train order worth 360 billion won (US$300 million) in Singapore.

Hyundai Rotem will supply 186 subway train cars for a new subway line to be built by 2026 operated by Singapore's Land Transport Authority, the company said in a statement.

All the subway trains will be built at Hyundai Rotem's plant in Changwon, 400 kilometers south of Seoul, and will be delivered from 2024 to 2027, it said.

This file photo provided by Hyundai Rotem shows a computer-generated image of a subway train to be delivered to Singapore's Land Transport Authority by 2027. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)


